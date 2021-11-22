City of Alcoa Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony date announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Alcoa will host their Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 29 at 6:15 p.m. at the Alcoa Municipal Building, according to city officials.

The event will be hosted by the Parks and Rec Commission and will feature the tree lighting, entertainment from local choirs, refreshments, and Santa Claus’ appearance.

If the event is rained out, city officials said the next date would be Tuesday, Nov. 30.

“We look forward to seeing you there and celebrating together!” a spokesperson said.

