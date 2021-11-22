Advertisement

Date set for Oak Ridge tree lighting ceremony

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Oak Ridge’s Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for Dec. 2.

The festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion in A.K. Bissell Park with music and light refreshments followed by a trip on the Secret City Commemorative Walk on the east side of the Oak Ridge Public library for a brief ceremony ending with the tree lighting.

The tree is a Norway Spruce and was presented by the Oak Ridge Woman’s Club.

The entire event will be outside so Oak Ridge city officials urge attendees to dress for the weather.

If it rains, the music performance will be inside at the Civic Center’s Shep Lauter Room.

