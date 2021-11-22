East Tenn. pharmacists warn of flu surge, urge Tennesseans to get flu shot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holidays are putting a rush on COVID boosters, but some East Tennessee doctors said there is another shot you might want to consider: the flu shot.

East Tennessee health professionals said the time to get a flu shot is now.

The CDC said Tennessee has minimal flu activity now, but pharmacies like UT Medical Center and Long’s Drug Store are preparing for the season.

Dr. Hank Peck at Long’s Drug Store told WVLT News they started seeing flu cases sometime last week and that they are ordering enough flu treatment for a possible flu outbreak.

”I would say sometime last week when we got our first few cases, we were to understand that there might be some other people they might be sending prescriptions for, and fortunately our supplier had enough in stock.” said Dr. Peck.

University of Tennessee leaders also told WVLT News that they had seen an “expected jump” in positive flu tests at the student health center.

Health officials said relaxed masking, not washing your hands, and self-distancing could still spread the flu and COVID this winter.

You can also get your COVID and flu shot at the same time, according to officials.

