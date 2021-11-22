Father convicted, sentenced to life in daughter’s slaying

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man convicted of killing his 5-month-old daughter has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Tony Lee Light, 33, was sentenced Friday after Blount County jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder during the perpetration of child abuse and of second-degree murder, The Daily Times reported.

Light suffocated his daughter, Aida Light, in 2011 because she wouldn’t stop crying, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors argued against parole, saying the girl “had a whole life ahead of her,” that was “snuffed out” by her father.

Defense attorney Mack Garner said Light deserved the possibility of parole in part due to a confession that showed he felt remorse. Garner said he’ll study the law and consult with Light before deciding whether to ask for a new trial.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.