Handcrafted holiday gifts galore in Gatlinburg, with no supply chain problems

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Short on holiday shopping time? If your deadline looms, your antidote to out-of-stock items and supply chain delays could be shopping locally in East Tennessee.

The arts and crafts community in Gatlinburg is stocked with handcrafted items made by folks in the Smokies and Southeast Kentucky. More than fifty artisans create decor, toys, and winter accessories at Cliff Dwellers Gallery in Gatlinburg.

David Weaver at Cliff Dwellers said supply chain issues don’t affect folks contributing to the shop. “We haven’t really noticed it all out here because everything is local and handmade by everybody out here. So the only supply we have is if we don’t make out products and get them out here. But we’ve had none. No supply chain issues.”

Sonya Trice said local folks are still creating their popular soaps, scrubs, and lotions down the road at Misty Mountain Soap Company. The only adjustments they’ve had to make are regarding containers they have to order wholesale.

“Some of the sprayers or pumps are not available all the time. But eventually, they become available. We just find alternate sources when we need to.” Trice said. Therefore, your favorite product might just be in a different bottle next time.

Artisans will bring wares to the Thanksgiving Show from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 28, at Gatlinburg Convention Center.

It will become the Christmas Show on Nov. 29 and will run through Dec. 5. This craft show with free admission is daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday until 4 p.m.

