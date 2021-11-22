Ketchup bottle, moonshine taken from woman at Tenn. football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after resisting ejection from the Tennessee-South Alabama game after officers found a ketchup bottle under her seat.

A police report said someone threw a mustard bottle from section D inside Neyland Stadium and hit a person in a lower section of the stadium; therefore, officers were looking for people with bottles of condiments.

While trying to locate the suspect, officers were approached by other fans who said they were concerned about a group of people in section D who had ketchup and mustard bottles, the report said.

Once officers reportedly confronted the group, Lyra Juszkiewicz said the ketchup bottle under her seat was hers, but said she had taken it from the concession stand to put on her hotdogs.

The report said that the officer advised her that she needed to leave and placed his hand on the upper of her shirt to guide her down the stairs, which she said, “Do not touch me.”

Juszkiewicz allegedly resisted; therefore, the officer said he had to apply minor force to keep her walking. She was also reportedly yelling over the officer when he tried to explain why she was being ejected and was extremely argumentative, the police report stated.

Once the officer who escorted her out of the stadium told her she was free to go, she reportedly tried to stay and argue. The officer said he again placed his hand on her arm to guide her out, and she screamed for him not to touch her.

At that moment, the officer asked her to place her hands behind her back and told her she was under arrest for disorderly conduct.

The report said that the officers also confiscated “Nanner Puddin” Moonshine from her once arrested.

Juszkiewicz was not charged with theft of property or public intoxication.

