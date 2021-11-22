Advertisement

Knoxville teen launches clothing brand based from his roots

A Knoxville Central High School junior launched a fashion company inspired by his own heritage built a clothing company that defines him and everyone.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Central High School junior who launched a fashion company inspired by his own heritage built a clothing company that defines him and everyone.

“Everyone is blended in some type of way,” said Justus Hayes, the sixteen-year-old who launched “Blended” in 2020, “Fashion is a day to day thing like it’s not going to go away.”

He started his own clothing company to promote that message and remind everyone they’re unique. Coming from a big family of mixed races, he wanted that message to stand out.

“I think it’s pretty cool. I’ve always said, starting younger is better because then you have a bigger opportunity down the line,” said Hayes.

At Central High School in the library is where he met Kelly Hyatt, the librarian, who’s taught him the communication skills needed to grow his t-shirt and sweatshirt operation.

“I’m definitely proud to be among the people supporting Justus. And him having the empowerment to make something that’s an interesting idea into a business opportunity,” explained Hyatt.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram help him promote his company with encouragement from Hyatt.

“He has what it takes already, as a Central High School Bobcat. We’re just here to make sure he keeps feeling confident and gets the opportunity to spread that,” said Hyatt.

Hayes hopes to get a storefront for Blended one day, but first, he plans to go to college. His ambition is to become a realtor and run Blended on the side.

He’s made more than $1,000, and Hayes learns how to save that from his family.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Body found near Inskip pool, KPD says
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Police continue search for the person responsible for a hit and run on Saturday morning.
One dead following hit-and-run crash in Clinton
WVLT News spoke with Greenwood on his time with the band and his relationship with the...
Lee Greenwood to perform with Pride of the Southland Marching Band

Latest News

Education leader says some schools are organizing COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Tenn. schools are organizing vaccine clinics, says education leader
Building a Brand
Building a Brand
Girl studies at Blount County Boys and Girls Club learning pod
Knox Co. Boys and Girls Club students outperform peers on standardized tests
Childcare generic
Child care providers can apply for Tennessee grant program