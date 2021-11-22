Man charged with DUI, underage drinking after driving car through Knoxville apartment building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a Knoxville apartment on Knotty Pike Way after a truck drove through one of the apartments while someone was sleeping inside.

According to a report, officers arrived on the scene to find a gray Chevrolet Silverado that had created a large hole in the building.

Officers said the driver was identified as 20-year-old Bryson Crabtree, who reportedly told officers he was going too fast around a curve, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with an occupied apartment.

The apartment owner of the unit hit told officers she was sleeping in her bedroom when she heard a loud crash and felt her bed jolt. She then woke up and saw the front of the truck had come through her bedroom walls.

The report said the woman was transported to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said Crabtree had an alcoholic smell on him as well as glassy eyes and dilated pupils. He told officers that he had consumed alcohol before the incident.

Witnesses told officers that another man was in the car with the driver. According to a witness, the passenger attempted to wake Crabtree up but fled the scene once officers arrived. He was described as a white man with brown hair in a black long sleeve shirt.

As of Nov. 22, the officers have been unable to locate the passenger.

Officers then performed the standardized field sobriety test with Crabtree. He was also given a Breathalyzer test by officers, where he was .215.

Crabtree told officers he used his fake I.D. at a bar on Cumberland Avenue. He consumed two 16 ounce beers and one cocktail.

Crabtree was transported to the Knox County Detention Facility. He was charged with underage drinking and driving while under the influence.

