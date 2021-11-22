RAM Clinic to come to Morgan County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will host a pop-up clinic in Coalfield on Dec. 18 to provide free dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

The clinic will be open for one day and will be located at 1720 Coal Hill Road, Coalfield, TN 37719.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to help bring free services to those in need in the Coalfield community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need.”

Services will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescription, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams, officials said.

The parking lot for patients will be open no later than 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 18 and will remain open. Officials said patients should be prepared with their food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Officials said they encourage people who would like services to arrive early.

Services provided by RAM will be free. An ID will not be required, a spokesperson said.

For more information about future pop-up clinics, visit the RAM website.

