Tenn. Sen Hagerty makes statement following Energy Secretary’s Oak Ridge Visit

During a hearing in June, Hagerty invited Granholm to visit the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which she accepted.
Senator Bill Hagerty
Senator Bill Hagerty
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty issued a statement Monday on the visit of U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

“I regret that my schedule would not allow me to be at Oak Ridge National Lab today, but I do extend greetings to the Secretary of Energy and welcome her to Tennessee,” Senator Hagerty said. “While the Secretary knows my frustrations with the Biden Administration’s energy policies, which are being felt every time Americans put fuel in their vehicles, I trust that what she will see today is a corridor of our state that is on the cutting edge of research and development projects—not only for today but for decades to come. Tennesseans are proud of the critical work being done at Oak Ridge as well as the Y-12 National Security Complex, and the Secretary will see that our highly skilled workforce is leading the way to protect our national security. Maintaining the longstanding commitments and investments from the Department of Energy at Oak Ridge are not only a priority for me, but also Secretary Granholm, and I am confident that her visit today will solidify her belief in that.”

