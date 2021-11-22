University of Tenn. fraternity suspended for 5 years due to repeated hazing, alcohol violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced Monday that the Pi chapter of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) had been suspended for five years due to repeated hazing and alcohol violations.

The home’s registration was immediately suspended, and officials said it would not be reinstated any earlier than the fall of 2026. All individuals living in the on-campus house must vacate by Dec. 10, officials said. If any members do not live inside the home, they cannot be present at the home at any time.

The chapter was found to have violated the following standards of conduct: harm to others, hazing, fire safety, alcohol-related conduct, alcohol-related conduct prohibited by law, providing alcohol to an underage person and two counts of violation of interim administrative actions, disciplinary sanctions or conditions of re-enrollment.

University officials said the chapter had received multiple educational and punitive sanctions before.

“The Pi Chapter has had numerous previous findings of responsibility and was on Disciplinary Probation at the time of incident for previous hazing and alcohol violations. Educational and punitive sanctions have been issued multiple times previously,” a spokesperson said.

During the suspension, students, members and/or new members will not be permitted to represent the chapter or the fraternity in any official manner, a release stated.

The Pi chapter was founded in 1872 and had approximately 147 members. It was also the first Interfraternity Council (IFC) founded at the university.

