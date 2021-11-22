Advertisement

University of Tenn. fraternity suspended for 5 years due to repeated hazing, alcohol violations

The Pi chapter was founded in 1872 and had approximately 147 members.
Fraternity Row at the University of Tennessee
Fraternity Row at the University of Tennessee(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced Monday that the Pi chapter of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) had been suspended for five years due to repeated hazing and alcohol violations.

The home’s registration was immediately suspended, and officials said it would not be reinstated any earlier than the fall of 2026. All individuals living in the on-campus house must vacate by Dec. 10, officials said. If any members do not live inside the home, they cannot be present at the home at any time.

The chapter was found to have violated the following standards of conduct: harm to others, hazing, fire safety, alcohol-related conduct, alcohol-related conduct prohibited by law, providing alcohol to an underage person and two counts of violation of interim administrative actions, disciplinary sanctions or conditions of re-enrollment.

University officials said the chapter had received multiple educational and punitive sanctions before.

“The Pi Chapter has had numerous previous findings of responsibility and was on Disciplinary Probation at the time of incident for previous hazing and alcohol violations. Educational and punitive sanctions have been issued multiple times previously,” a spokesperson said.

During the suspension, students, members and/or new members will not be permitted to represent the chapter or the fraternity in any official manner, a release stated.

The Pi chapter was founded in 1872 and had approximately 147 members. It was also the first Interfraternity Council (IFC) founded at the university.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Body found near Inskip pool, KPD says
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Police continue search for the person responsible for a hit and run on Saturday morning.
One dead following hit-and-run crash in Clinton
WVLT News spoke with Greenwood on his time with the band and his relationship with the...
Lee Greenwood to perform with Pride of the Southland Marching Band

Latest News

Gatlinburg artisans handcrafting holiday gifts with no supply chain problems.
Handcrafted holiday gifts galore in Gatlinburg, with no supply chain problems
U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm touring the Oak Ridge National Laboratory...
U.S. Dept. of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visits ORNL
Handcrafted holiday gifts galore in Gatlinburg, with no supply chain problems
Handcrafted holiday gifts galore in Gatlinburg, with no supply chain problems
A burned out car sits on the side of the road after wildfires swept through Sevier County in...
Fire In The Smokies