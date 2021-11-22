Advertisement

From winter-like mornings to Thanksgiving rain

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the teens at higher terrain Tuesday morning. There’s also an Alberta Clipper Sunday afternoon.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The wind settles down tonight and the colder air settles in, as we have a hard freeze and frost area-wide. We’ll start Tuesday around 25 degrees.

We’re frigid overnight into Tuesday morning. Most have the coldest low since February 2021. Expect a hard freeze and temps in the mid 20s for the Valley.

Tuesday is sunny, but cold! We’ll only top out around 46 degrees, but at least the wind is lighter. Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of the next front, but temperatures recover a bit to around 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thanksgiving hangs out in the clouds, with a mild high of 57 degrees. As of now, spotty rain is possible in the afternoon, with the main line moving in during the evening to early night hours. We’ll collect another tenth to a quarter of an inch, with isolated higher amounts. We’ll also see that cold air change to a few flurries in the higher elevations Friday morning, and accumulating snow is possible in the Smoky Mountains. Black Friday looks frigid!

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Body found near Inskip pool, KPD says
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Police continue search for the person responsible for a hit and run on Saturday morning.
One dead following hit-and-run crash in Clinton
WVLT News spoke with Greenwood on his time with the band and his relationship with the...
Lee Greenwood to perform with Pride of the Southland Marching Band

Latest News

Ben talks frigid mornings and rain on Thanksgiving
Ben talks frigid mornings and rain on Thanksgiving
Colder Monday
Chilly start to the week, with another cold front on the way
Your Forecast: Chilly today, tracking another cold front later this week
Your Forecast: Chilly today, tracking another cold front later this week
Cold front brings frigid mornings
Cold front brings rain overnight and frigid mornings