From winter-like mornings to Thanksgiving rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The wind settles down tonight and the colder air settles in, as we have a hard freeze and frost area-wide. We’ll start Tuesday around 25 degrees.

We’re frigid overnight into Tuesday morning. Most have the coldest low since February 2021. Expect a hard freeze and temps in the mid 20s for the Valley.

Tuesday is sunny, but cold! We’ll only top out around 46 degrees, but at least the wind is lighter. Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of the next front, but temperatures recover a bit to around 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thanksgiving hangs out in the clouds, with a mild high of 57 degrees. As of now, spotty rain is possible in the afternoon, with the main line moving in during the evening to early night hours. We’ll collect another tenth to a quarter of an inch, with isolated higher amounts. We’ll also see that cold air change to a few flurries in the higher elevations Friday morning, and accumulating snow is possible in the Smoky Mountains. Black Friday looks frigid!

