11 Lady Vols hit the road for Las Vegas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols will spend the rest of the week in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team set to play in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

Las Vegas is the home of Lady Vols guard Rae Burrell, but coach Kellie Harper had no update Tuesday morning on the All-SEC performer, who was injured in Tennessee’s season opener.

The Lady Vols will practice in Lady Vegas on Wednesday and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together on Thursday. Then it’s gameday on Friday as Tennessee takes on Kansas at 3:30 p.m. ET and then it’s back on the court Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. ET game against Oklahoma State.

Among the questions asked of the coach on Tuesday, her thoughts on fellow Lady Vol legend and Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings comparing her to Pat Summitt, saying Harper possesses several Pat-isms.

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper asked about possessing Pat-isms. A compliment given to her by fellow UT legend and Hall of Famer, Tamika Catchings @wvlt @LadyVol_Hoops @mmcornelius pic.twitter.com/c2eWD8xzLj — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) November 23, 2021

Harper’s Lady Vols are ranked 11th in the latest Associated Press poll released on Tuesday. Tennessee up five spots following their win over Texas on Sunday.

A little business and pleasure for Tennessee on Wednesday. The team will practice and then see a show in Las Vegas. Then on Thursday, the ladies will share a Thanksgiving meal together.

Then Friday is gameday a Tennessee takes on 4-0 Kansas. That game will tip-off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Then It’s Oklahoma State on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

