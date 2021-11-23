Advertisement

#11 Lady Vols hit the road for Las Vegas

Tennessee to face Kansas and Oklahoma State in Tournament competition
Lady Vol basketball
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols will spend the rest of the week in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team set to play in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

Las Vegas is the home of Lady Vols guard Rae Burrell, but coach Kellie Harper had no update Tuesday morning on the All-SEC performer, who was injured in Tennessee’s season opener.

The Lady Vols will practice in Lady Vegas on Wednesday and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together on Thursday. Then it’s gameday on Friday as Tennessee takes on Kansas at 3:30 p.m. ET and then it’s back on the court Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. ET game against Oklahoma State.

Among the questions asked of the coach on Tuesday, her thoughts on fellow Lady Vol legend and Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings comparing her to Pat Summitt, saying Harper possesses several Pat-isms.

Harper’s Lady Vols are ranked 11th in the latest Associated Press poll released on Tuesday. Tennessee up five spots following their win over Texas on Sunday.

