15-year-old Loudon Co. teen found safe

The Loudon City Police Department announced that 15-year-old Tegan Daughtery has been found safe.

His parents told WVLT News that they believed he was traveling on a black and green bike.

There was a positive sighting in the area of Webb Drive on Monday and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation brought out blood hounds, according to the LPD.

The possible sighting was behind Carl’s Drive-In and LPD said he has changed his appearance somewhat to blond hair, blue highlights and red shirt and orange shoes.

“I wouldn’t wish this on any parent,” said Jeff Silvey, his father, said.

Detectives were only able to find his backpack nearby, which has left his parents pleading for answers.

“The scary thing is him not knowing what to do in this world, or outside this house. He doesn’t know,” Jennifer Silvey, his mother, said.

His parents told WVLT News his learning disability and past trauma, outside of their home, has created a history of him leaving before. Police told WVLT News only a few tips have come in regarding the case. Those calls stopped shortly after Tegan was reported missing, so they’re working with the non profit EquuSearch. The group has seen some success in finding missing persons.

“We’re looking for that one person to call us and let us know that he is safe. That’s all we want,” said Jeff.

A family-friend has created a fundraiser to help the parents find a new home.

