Advertisement

Active shooter response training coming to Knoxville

The goal of the training is to empower people to protect themselves during an active shooter situation until law enforcement officers can arrive on scene.
The goal of the training is to empower people to protect themselves during an active shooter...
The goal of the training is to empower people to protect themselves during an active shooter situation until law enforcement officers can arrive on scene.(KOLO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is teaming up with the ALICE Training Institute to host an active shooter response training in Knoxville.

The goal of the training is to empower people to protect themselves during an active shooter situation until law enforcement officers can arrive on scene.

East TN Valley Crime Stoppers Coordinator Stacey Payne said once someone completes the training, they will then be a certified instructor and can teach others about what to do during an active shooter situation.

“ALICE is aligned with recommendations from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Education, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and many State government agencies,” said Payne.

The training will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 6024 Grove Drive on Jan. 24 and 25.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Body found near Inskip pool, KPD says
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police continue search for the person responsible for a hit and run on Saturday morning.
One dead following hit-and-run crash in Clinton

Latest News

Fantasy of Lights Parade set for December 3rd
Police take a closer look at parade safety for Gatlinburg Christmas parade
Rebuilding the Smokies: One Year Later
Rebuilding the Smokies: One Year After the Wildfires
Wildfires raged across Sevier County in 2016
Fire in the Smokies: The Days and Weeks After
First Frost Flowers Of Fall
From winter-like mornings to Thanksgiving rain