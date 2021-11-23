Active shooter response training coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is teaming up with the ALICE Training Institute to host an active shooter response training in Knoxville.

The goal of the training is to empower people to protect themselves during an active shooter situation until law enforcement officers can arrive on scene.

East TN Valley Crime Stoppers Coordinator Stacey Payne said once someone completes the training, they will then be a certified instructor and can teach others about what to do during an active shooter situation.

“ALICE is aligned with recommendations from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Education, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and many State government agencies,” said Payne.

The training will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 6024 Grove Drive on Jan. 24 and 25.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.