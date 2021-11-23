Book promotes practicing instrument with visual tips

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Learning how to play a new instructing can be a challenge, but it can also be rewarding. That’s the message of this week’s Writers Block author.

Becky Chaffe wrote “Passion for Practice with Musings From Music Masters.” She wanted to make practicing fun, by giving tips visually in her paintings with bright colors and humor. She initially drew paintings on note cards and now has turned it into a book.

The book is for all ages. You can find it on Amazon and inside several local bookstores.

