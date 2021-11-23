Deer breaks into Middle Tennessee elementary school

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer had to make a stop at a Middle Tennessee elementary school Tuesday morning to remove a deer from the premises, a social media post from the agency said.

Westside Elementary School in Springfield got an unexpected visitor in the form of a deer that broke his way in through an emergency exit.

Surprise student at Westside Elementary in Springfield this morning. Officer Kaleb Stratton was called to the school to... Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

“The 2.5/3.5-yr-old whitetail buck was in good spirits and allowed officer Stratton to lead him to an exit,” the post said.

