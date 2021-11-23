Advertisement

Deer breaks into Middle Tennessee elementary school

Westside Elementary School in Springfield got an unexpected visitor in the form of a deer that broke his way in through an emergency exit.
Westside Elementary deer
Westside Elementary deer(TWRA)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer had to make a stop at a Middle Tennessee elementary school Tuesday morning to remove a deer from the premises, a social media post from the agency said.

Westside Elementary School in Springfield got an unexpected visitor in the form of a deer that broke his way in through an emergency exit.

Surprise student at Westside Elementary in Springfield this morning. Officer Kaleb Stratton was called to the school to...

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

“The 2.5/3.5-yr-old whitetail buck was in good spirits and allowed officer Stratton to lead him to an exit,” the post said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Lafollete Mayor Mike Stanfield
LaFollette Mayor ousted from office following petition
Fraternity Row at the University of Tennessee
University of Tenn. fraternity suspended for 5 years due to repeated hazing, alcohol violations
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

Grocery stores to limit sale of some holiday staples
Some barely escaped wildfires that swept across Sevier County in 2016, others did not. A look...
"Everybody's Dying Up There"
Young-Williams feeds hundreds of dog for Thanksgiving
Young-Williams hosts Thanksgiving dog food drive
Nativity Pageant of Knoxville
Knoxville to host 53rd annual Nativity Pageant