Deer breaks into Middle Tennessee elementary school
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer had to make a stop at a Middle Tennessee elementary school Tuesday morning to remove a deer from the premises, a social media post from the agency said.
Westside Elementary School in Springfield got an unexpected visitor in the form of a deer that broke his way in through an emergency exit.
“The 2.5/3.5-yr-old whitetail buck was in good spirits and allowed officer Stratton to lead him to an exit,” the post said.
