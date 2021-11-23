Friends, family want ‘Justice for Jordan’ after fatal hit-and-run

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends and family are now looking for the driver who hit 39-year-old Jordan Pitts with their car in a fatal hit-and-run.

According to Pitts’ cousin, Kim Cantrell, Pitts dealt with struggles all of his life. At a young age, he wound up in the foster care system.

“The day he turned 18 for a birthday present, they kicked him out,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell said he had no place to go.

“He wound up on the streets living under the bridge,” Cantrell said.

After years of looking for him, Cantrell found him and brought Pitts home with her. He eventually got a job and moved in with his best friend since elementary school.

Casey Hall, Pitts’ best friend, said, “He’s the best thing in the world. Like a brother.”

On Saturday morning around 3:00 am, Pitts was on his way to work at Hardee’s when he was hit by an unknown driver. His family said he was stuck under the car for hundreds of feet.

“I was shocked. I didn’t know what to do,” Hall said.

Pitts was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center but didn’t survive. Clinton Police and his family want the driver to come forward to bring justice for Jordan.

“Please turn yourself in. Please. It means that much to his family, his friends, his co-workers. He was loved,” Cantrell said.

His friends are now coping with the fact that he is gone.

“Keep moving and do the best I can without my best friend,” Hall said.

To help find the driver involved, Juicy’s Bail Bonds along with Top-Notch Towing are offering a $500 reward to whoever turns the driver in who hit and killed Pitts.

Workers at both businesses said Pitts used to walk by all of the time and pay a visit before he started work.

