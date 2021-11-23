Frigid Tuesday, then warming ahead of next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Frigid temperatures, the coldest since February, start this Tuesday! Bundle up and keep the layers on today, but at least the next couple of afternoons get more comfortable. That warming is because another cold front is on the way, with rain and spotty flurries to mountain snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is all clear and cold 20s. We’ve had some 20s recently, but we’re a couple of degrees colder this time. Most are in the low 20s, with the Valley dropping to around 25 degrees.

While it’s a beautiful day, temperatures have bottomed out. Sunshine helps, and luckily there’s no wind chills to worry about. We’re only warming to around 46 degrees, which is right at 10 degrees below average.

Tonight is another clear and cold night, as we drop to around 26 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts out frigid, but a southwesterly wind helps us recover to around 55 degrees. We have scattered clouds passing by at times as well.

Thanksgiving comes with a back and forth of partly to mostly cloudy, and winds increasing midday to afternoon. The high will be a mild 57 degrees, with spotty afternoon rain, then scattered showers in the late afternoon ahead of the late evening 80% coverage of our area. Cold air slides in and changes this to a few flurries and spotty mountain snow through early Friday morning.

This leaves us frigid again Friday into the weekend.

We are seeing a few showers late Sunday, with change to flurries and spotty mountain snow again.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.