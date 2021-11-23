Grocery stores to limit sale of some holiday staples

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Tennessee grocery stores will be placing limits on items this holiday season. Kroger, Food City and Publix both plan to limit some items.

WVLT News spoke to representatives with local grocery stores to see what kind of limits they are placing on holiday items. Kroger representatives told WVLT News that the chain plans to limit frozen turkey sales to one per customer. Food City spokespersons said they plan to limit toilet paper, frozen turkeys and spiral hams, which are all limited to two per customer.

Publix grocery stores will also be putting limits on some Thanksgiving staples, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The Florida-based grocery chain is limiting customers to two each of the following: canned cranberry sauce; canned pie filling; jarred gravy; cream cheese; bacon; canola and vegetable oil; paper napkins; disposable cups, cutlery and plates; toilet paper; sports drinks; rolled sausage; refrigerated pet food; and canned cat food.

Publix will be closed Thanksgiving day, but Kroger and Food City will be open until 3 p.m.

