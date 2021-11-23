Advertisement

Historically Black Tennessee college gives students Thanksgiving $10K

The money comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, part of a federal coronavirus aid package.
Meharry Medical College
By David Sikes and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A historically Black medical college in Tennessee is giving students an early Thanksgiving gift - $10,000 in cash. Meharry Medical College President James E.K. Hildreth announced the gift on Monday, telling students they would receive it on Wednesday.

Schools across the country have used their money to wipe out student debts, offer free tuition and give cash grants. In a video message to students, Hildreth says they can manage their money however they choose, but he strongly urged them to use it for their education and training.

