“I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza” | Worker recalls moments after man pulls rifle on employees

A Knoxville man is in custody after allegedly threatening Little Caesars employees after he was told his pizza would take ten minutes to make.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after threatening the workers of the Cedar Bluff Little Caesars with an AK-47 after he was told it would take ten minutes to make his pepperoni pizza, a report from the Knoxville Police Department states.

Officers responded to the restaurant just after 9 p.m. Friday where they were told that the suspect, identified as Charles Doty Jr., 53, became upset when he was told that his peperoni pizza would take ten minutes to make. According to the report, “he got upset and demanded a free bread stick order and went outside the business to wait for the pizza.”

When Doty Jr. returned, he had the rifle in hand and was pointing it at employees, demanding his pizza immediately, the report reads. Doty Jr. reportedly stopped an employee who was trying to leave the Little Caesars, asking “where in the hell he thought he as going,” and a woman waiting in line ended up giving him her pizza in an attempt to get him to leave.

WVLT spoke to former employee Kimberleigh Smith who was working during the incident.

“He comes walking back in and hasn’t pointed at anybody yet. I was taking care of a female customer and she was just getting ready to leave, then he gets the gun. He pointed at me saying where is my d--- pizza I want my pizza,” said Smith, “Honestly fear and utter disbelief like I was shocked it was over a six dollar pizza.”

Doty Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping, the report says. Doty Jr. was taken into custody and is in jail.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

