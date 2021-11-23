Knox County Schools asks for student input in superintendent search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County Schools are set to host multiple public input sessions in their ongoing search for a new superintendent, including three opportunities for students to speak out.

Superintendent Bob Thomas announced his retirement in September. He is set to officially retire in June of next year. Since then, the school system has begun its search for a replacement.

Students will be able to give feedback on the search on Nov. 29 and 30. The meeting times and locations are as follows:

Farragut High School; Nov. 29 - 4:30 p.m.

Fulton High School; Nov. 30 - 4:30 p.m.

Virtual; Nov. 30 - 7:00 p.m.

“We urge everyone to take the time to let us know what leadership skills will be needed to effectively serve Knox County students,” the school system’s website reads. “Your comments will help us determine the criteria to be used in selecting our new superintendent.”

