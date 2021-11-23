Advertisement

Knoxville to host 53rd annual Nativity Pageant

Knoxville is set to host the 53rd annual Nativity Pageant next month.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is set to host the 53rd annual Nativity Pageant next month. The pageant will be performed at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for no charge, a representative with the event told WVLT News.

The event will feature a cast of over 200, a professional orchestra and live animals, a release said. The performance, which is one hour long, has been held every year since 1969 and is open to all audiences.

“Some of the participants have been in the pageant since childhood,” the release said. “It has become a family tradition to participate.”

The pageant will be held Dec. 11 and 12 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13′s performances will also have interpretation for the deaf.

