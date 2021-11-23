Advertisement

Man threatens workers with AK-47 because pizza took too long to make, report says

A Knoxville man is in custody after allegedly threatening Little Caesars employees after he was told his pizza would take ten minutes to make.
Charles Doty Jr.
Charles Doty Jr.(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after threatening the workers of the Cedar Bluff Little Caesars with an AK-47 after he was told it would take ten minutes to make his pepperoni pizza, a report from the Knoxville Police Department states.

Officers responded to the restaurant just after 9 p.m. Friday where they were told that the suspect, identified as Charles Doty Jr., 53, became upset when he was told that his peperoni pizza would take ten minutes to make. According to the report, “he got upset and demanded a free bread stick order and went outside the business to wait for the pizza.”

When Doty Jr. returned, he had the rifle in hand and was pointing it at employees, demanding his pizza immediately, the report reads. Doty Jr. reportedly stopped an employee who was trying to leave the Little Caesars, asking “where in the hell he thought he as going,” and a woman waiting in line ended up giving him her pizza to get him to leave.

Doty Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping, the report says. Doty Jr. was taken into custody and is in jail.

