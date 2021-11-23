McMinn County law enforcement recovers $100,000 in stolen property

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office recovered several stolen vehicles Thursday.

According to a release from the office, detectives were at a home on County Road 775 following up on information on a reportedly stolen Honda Accord when they found the vehicles.

“The Honda Accord was located at the residence,” said Sheriff Guy. “After notifying Monroe County, our detectives continued to question the persons there and were allowed to conduct a further search of the location. Inside a garage, an antique truck that had been reported stolen from Bradley County was found.”

Deputies also found a stolen ATV in the area of County Road 70 and 73 in Riceville.

“When the detectives arrived in the area, they immediately saw the stolen ATV,” said Sheriff Guy. “It actually struck one of the detective’s vehicles before escaping off road. But as more units arrived, the officers did a great job using old-fashioned police work in simply speaking with folks in the neighborhood, and very quickly were directed to a field off of County Road 71 where the ATV had been abandoned. It was returned to Ridgewood Golf Club where it had been stolen.”

The investigation is ongoing and charges may follow, the release said.

