One dead following shooting in Pigeon Forge

At approximately 6:03 a.m. on Nov. 22, Pigeon Forge Department Officers responded to a shooting at a residence.
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Pigeon Forge Police Department(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
At approximately 6:03 a.m. on Nov. 22, Pigeon Forge Department Officers responded to a shooting at a residence.

The residence was in the 200 block of Sugar Hollow Road, according to a police report.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim. The victim, who was 33 year-old Jeremy Lowe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a person of interest in the shooting has been detained.

Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation and are looking into what led to the shooting.

