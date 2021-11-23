One dead following shooting in Pigeon Forge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At approximately 6:03 a.m. on Nov. 22, Pigeon Forge Department Officers responded to a shooting at a residence.

The residence was in the 200 block of Sugar Hollow Road, according to a police report.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim. The victim, who was 33 year-old Jeremy Lowe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a person of interest in the shooting has been detained.

Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation and are looking into what led to the shooting.

