Advertisement

Tennessee gov backs signing bill aide said violates US law

Governor Bill Lee speaks to Gold Star Mothers at national convention
Governor Bill Lee speaks to Gold Star Mothers at national convention(WMC)
By By JONATHAN MATTISE
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is defending a new law assigning sprawling limits on COVID-19 restrictions, despite his office’s warning that it would violate federal disability law.

He also repeated broad promises to review the law he signed.

Lee said Monday that he thinks “the bill on balance is good” and that if anything needs to be changed, it would have to be determined before the next legislative session opens in January.

Asked directly, Lee wouldn’t say whether he thinks the law’s accommodations for people with disabilities need changes.

The issue is central to litigation in which the law’s provisions on schools have been blocked, including limits on mask requirements.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Charles Doty Jr.
“I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza” | Worker recalls moments after man pulls rifle on employees
Pigeon Forge Police Department
One dead following shooting in Pigeon Forge
James Waller, 23, Carl Hunter, 23, and Cryslynne Wyrick, 24
Three arrested after 50-minute car chase in stolen vehicle, report says
Westside Elementary deer
Deer breaks into Middle Tennessee elementary school
Fraternity Row at the University of Tennessee
University of Tenn. fraternity suspended for 5 years due to repeated hazing, alcohol violations

Latest News

Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Sun & Clouds Today
Charles Doty Jr.
“I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza” | Worker recalls moments after man pulls rifle on employees
Knoxville Catholic Head Basketball Coach earns 600th win
Hutchens reaches major milestone
FINALISTS ANNOUNCED IN 9 TSSAA CLASSIFICATIONS
Titans, TSSAA announce 2021 Mr. Football finalists
Traffic causing delays at Tennessee-N. Carolina border
I-40 traffic backups expected near Tennessee-North Carolina border