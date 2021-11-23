Advertisement

Three arrested after 50-minute car chase in stolen vehicle, report says

Three people were reportedly arrested following a 50-minute chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
James Waller, 23, Carl Hunter, 23, and Cryslynne Wyrick, 24
James Waller, 23, Carl Hunter, 23, and Cryslynne Wyrick, 24
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were arrested after leading a Knox County Sheriff deputy on a 50-minute chase Monday, a report from the office stated.

A deputy noticed a tan Mercedes matching the description of a stolen car on Tobby Hollow Road, the report said. The deputy reportedly tried to stop the car and have the passengers, identified as James Waller, 23, Carl Hunter, 23, and Cryslynne Wyrick, 24, put their hands out the window, but they drove off.

“A 50-minute pursuit ensued where the vehicle repeatedly drove on the wrong side of the road, disregarded traffic devices, and had no regard for the lives of others causing multiple citizens to swerve to avoid a crash,” the report said. “The vehicle reached speeds of close to 100mph during the pursuit.”

Airwatch was called in and continued the chase while officers backed off, the report said. The three reportedly exited the car after driving down a dead-end, and officers were able to arrest them.

Wyrick was wanted on outstanding warrants already, the report said, which were evading arrest and possession.

All three passengers were booked into the Roger D. Wilson detention facility.

