Young-Williams hosts Thanksgiving dog food drive
The animal center was able to donate food by hosting a food drive, receiving donations from Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States.
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center distributed over 11 thousand pounds of dog food to East Tennessee families in honor of Thanksgiving Sunday.
The animal center was able to donate food by hosting a food drive, receiving donations from Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States, a representative said.
Owners in need of assistance can learn more about what Young-Williams does at this link.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.