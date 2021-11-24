Advertisement

19-year-old arrested for child rape in Knoxville

He is currently being held for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Fermin Felipe(KPD)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody for reportedly raping a nine-year-old girl, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Fermin Felipe, 19, attempted to have sex with a nine-year-old girl Monday, according to the report. The victim reportedly told officers that Felipe put his hand over her mouth to stop her from calling out for help.

After being taken into custody, Felipe told officers that he would “go back to Guatemala if he was released,” the report said. He is currently being held for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

