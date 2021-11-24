Clinton lands number one spot on Martha Stewart’s best antiquing list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for the best place to go antiquing in the country, you don’t have to leave East Tennessee. That’s according to a list on Martha Stewart’s website that list the city of Clinton the best place to shop for century-old items.

Some of the best finds come when you least expect. That was especially the case for California native Constance English who stumbled across Clinton’s Historic Main Street a few months ago.

“It’s like a Hallmark town for me,” said English. “When you watch the little Hallmark movies and you see the little towns and their little stories. That is here.”

People from across the country oftentimes detour off the interstate to stop by and explore century old furniture, jewelry and other collector’s items. Some of those one-of-a-kind finds originated in East Tennessee.

Historic Downtown Program Director Katherine Birkbeck said there’s no question how the small town of nearly 10,000 landed the number one spot.

“We have the true antiques here and the people who really have the knowledge and know how,” Birkbeck said.

Antiquarian Art Miller has a keen eye for unique items and sells them inside The Antique Market. He set the record for what’s considered antique.

“An item should be around 100-years-old. Anything younger than that is vintage,” Miller said.

Clinton also earned its Tennessee accreditation as a Main Street Community back in May. This will allow the city to receive state funding to grow the district.

