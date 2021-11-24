Advertisement

Hutchens reaches major milestone

KCHS head basketball coach earns 600th win
Knoxville Catholic Head Basketball Coach earns 600th win
Knoxville Catholic Head Basketball Coach earns 600th win(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congratulations are in order for retiring Knoxville Catholic head basketball coach Michael Huthcens. His Fighting Irish defeated Cookeville Tuesday 73-46. The win was the 600th in Hutchens impressive career.

What a way to tip-off what will be the final season for Hutchens as Irish head coach. The veteran coach announced prior to the season that he will be stepping aside and entering retirement.

Former Irish standout and Belmont star Luke Smith will take over the reins of the Fighting Irish men’s basketball program following Hutchens retirement from the game. “I feel extremely honored and fortunate to follow in the footsteps of Coach Hutchens and the incredible foundation that’s been laid. I appreciate all the confidence Knoxville Catholic has in me, and I will be ready to get to work when the time comes. I couldn’t be more excited to work with the players, students, and community at Knoxville Catholic,” said Smith.

