KCSO: Two Georgia men arrested in connection to string of Walmart thefts totaling over $200,000

Tyrone and Travis King
Tyrone and Travis King(KCSO)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men are in custody after being arrested in connection to a string of Walmart thefts totaling more than $200,000, a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office reads.

Officers responded to the Walmart on Walbrook drive Monday after receiving a call from a witness that said they saw Tyrone King, 28, in the store loading up a diaper bag with $5083.87 of merchandise. Tyrone King reportedly had a history of stealing from Walmarts and was wanted on charges out of Georgia. Officers arrived and confirmed that Tyrone King was involved in over 29 Walmart incidents, then attempted to take him into custody, the report said.

Tyrone King allegedly tried to run through the parking lot, and was forcibly taken into custody after being tasered. Officers then identified the driver of a car with Georgia plates as Travis King, Tyrone King’s brother, and made contact with him.

A K-9 did a sniff of the car, which officers then searched, finding a loaded revolver and another $7,600 worth of stolen merchandise, the report said.

The two suspects are convicted felons out of Georgia, the report said. Tyrone King was previously convicted of multiple burglaries and weapons possession felonies, and Travis King was previously convicted of forgery, the report said.

Tyrone King also has gang connections, the report said.

Both men were taken into custody.

