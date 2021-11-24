Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office recruit shares motivation for wearing the badge

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy graduated 24 basic recruits on Wednesday morning.

Eight of them will join the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, including Sean Jarmon, an Army veteran.

At a young age Jarmon wanted to follow in the footsteps of his uncle, who is a police officer in Los Angeles, where Jarmon was raised.

“I grew up watching Walker Texas Ranger with my dad all the time so that kind of helped too,” said Jarmon.

The path to get there was tricky. He told WVLT News he grew up in a rough neighborhood.

Jarmon said, “I’ve had some run ins with the cops before and that kind of pushed me into doing right and staying away from the problems of the community.”

Twelve weeks of training later and he’s become one of the people he calls hero.

“We’re very honored to make sure that each of them get the training and go back to their respective agencies and do the job that their communities are asking them to do,” said Tom Spangler, Knox County Sheriff.

Jarmon feels he’s helped fulfill his lifelong dream and aspires to give back. He wants to help kids in urban neighborhoods and be an inspiration to them just like he had officers inspiring him to do the same.

