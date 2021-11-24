Knoxville 19-year-old arrested for attempted robbery, shooting at victim, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old, identified as Neal Chigano, is in custody after attempting to rob two victims, hitting one in the jaw with the butt of a rifle and shooting in their direction, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

The attempted robbery reportedly happened Sunday, Nov. 14 on the 2000 block of Edgeview Way. While in their car at a home on the road, Chigano approached the car with a rifle and attempted to rob the two, the report said. Things escalated, and Chigano hit one victim across the jaw with the rifle and fired a shot in their direction, according to the report.

Chigano was later identified by law enforcement and taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.