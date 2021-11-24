Knoxville man, 86, with dementia missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing 86-year-old Knoxville man with dementia.

William Rodgers was last seen around noon on Tuesday off of Thorngrove Pike, officials said. His truck, a silver 2015 Chevy Silverado with tag 055KDZ, was later seen at the Parkside Drive Walmart.

#MissingPerson William Rodgers, 86, suffers from dementia and was last seen near the Walmart on Parkside in Knoxville. https://t.co/IERYCSWc5A pic.twitter.com/7g9f63moTL — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) November 24, 2021

Rodgers may be trying to get to his home on Oakland Drive, officials said.

Those with information are asked to contact 911.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.