Rain on Thanksgiving followed by two sets of mountain snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is here for the tail end of Thanksgiving, with some mountain snowflakes flying into very early Black Friday.

More below average (see: January-like) weather continues through next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clouds are starting to stream back in, sealing in a slightly warmer feel Thursday morning. There’s zero threat of rain until later Thanksgiving. That’s unless you’re driving west towards the Mississippi River.

Most are dry during the mild daytime Thursday - though it will not “feel” as warm due to mostly cloud filled skies.

Rain is here on the plateau by early-to-mid afternoon, getting to Fentress and Cumberland Counties prior to dusk. Rain should be in the 75 corridor by a few hours after dark.

While we don’t expect a lot of rain to fall, it will drop for several hours into the very early morning hours of Friday. Those shopping in the wee hours will walk out into frigid temps,

Isolated melting snow, and some cold mist.

Friday afternoon is packed with sunshine but it’s coat weather. You’ll have goosebumps- that’s for sure!

LOOKING AHEAD

Heading to Neyland Saturday? Your I’m All Vol forecast for tailgating is really chilly. We start the day in the upper 20s along the Tennessee River. Eventually we progress to the lower 50s with excellent sunshine. If you’re in the shade, however, it will be very cold.

Not going to watch football? Same applies. Sunny and below average with highs ranging from the mid 40s in the Plateau towns to the lower 50s in the valley floor.

Sunday starts with sunshine but eventually turns Gray, with some stratus clouds. The next system is out of Canada. That means there’s not much moisture but there is plenty of cold air. This variety is famous for its speed moving through, so don’t anticipate this to be an all day deal. There will likely be some snow falling and sticking in the mountains, primarily those of SE Kentucky and NE Tennessee. Our local smokies could also see some small accumulations.

Next week is sun filled and chilly. Yet again there’s no real sign of warmth.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.