Report: Flock camera hit results in arrest of man in stolen car

The cameras scan license plates and alert law enforcement.
Patrick Pierre
Patrick Pierre(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hit from a Flock camera has resulted in the arrest of a suspect in a car theft, a report from Knoxville law enforcement states.

Officers took Patrick Pierre, 36, into custody after a camera registered a hit on a stolen car at the intersection of East Magnolia Avenue and North Cherry Street, the report said.

The cameras were deployed by the Knoxville Police Department in June. They act as a sort of automatic police officer, scanning license plates and alerting law enforcement. Lieutenant Chris McCarter spoke with WVLT News on the cameras.

“These camera systems will alert an officer in the area if a person of interest enters that area. It’s invaluable for us to have. It’s like having officers standing in one given area for a period of time” said McCarter.

Officers reportedly took Pierre into custody after he was later spotted by a witness in a business parking lot taking off his jacket and throwing it into an alley. Officers issued warrants for auto theft and evading arrest.

