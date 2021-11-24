Sun & Clouds Today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning it is a cold start to the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will warm a bit on Wednesday as winds from the southwest bring in that warmth ahead of the next front. Clouds will increase throughout the day as that front begins to approach our area. The high will be right around 57 degrees in the Knoxville vicinity.

Thanksgiving stays cloudy, but temperatures warm into the upper 50s as the winds pick up into the afternoon hours. Showers arrive during the evening hours, becoming a more widespread rain overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain is out of the region by very early Friday morning. There may be a few mountaintop snowflakes but this is mostly above 5,000 feet. It will not impact drivers.

We have great sunshine but cold weather Saturday. A small system coming screaming out of Canada mostly grazes us to the northwest.

The front departs Monday morning, leaving behind a few mountain snow showers and, once again, some frigid air. Monday’s high temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 40s before another night in the upper 20s.

The weekend is sunny to partly cloudy with daytime highs in the upper 40s or low 50s, and overnight lows in the low 30s.

A system from the north clips our area Sunday night, bringing another chance for a few showers or mountain snowflakes.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.