Titans, TSSAA announce 2021 Mr. Football finalists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In two short weeks, the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.

A banquet will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to recognize the finalists listed below and the winner in each category. Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 4. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification, will also be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Khalik Ganaway, PeabodyDe’Andre Kelly, South PittsburgMarquez Taylor, McKenzie

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cameron Huckabey, Meigs CountyCameron Miller, MAHSTy Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Caden Buckles, AlcoaJacob Dooley, WaverlyKeaton Harig, Loudon

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl CohnMason Gudger, GreenevilleKaydin Pope, Hardin County

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, KarnsJamarious Brooks, Memphis CentralWalter Nolen III, Powell

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jordan James, OaklandDestin Wade, SummitKeaten Wade, Summit

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Bradford Gaines, DCASteele Haynes, USJJoshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Alexander Broome, Lipscomb AcademyLangston Patterson, CPALuther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Dallan Hayden, Christian BrothersKenny Minchey, Pope John Paul IIWilliam Riddle, McCallie

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts CreekJustus Chadwick, TullahomaGeorge Laster, Brentwood Academy

