Knoxville community members help Five Point residents celebrate Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thanksgiving dinner was in jeopardy for residents of the Five Point housing community in Knoxville, but thanks to a group of volunteers, the meal came a day early.

Volunteers helped to hand out hot Thanksgiving meals to members of the community.

The community room where gatherings are typically held has been closed for months.

Scott Bird, the Vice President of Moxley Carmichael, said the room has been closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Nonetheless, Vivian Shipe said it was important to feed and fellowship with those living there.

”90 residents got a hot Thanksgiving meal, hot turkey and dressing. We had rolls, we had muffins, we had Ham n Goodies lemon cookies. We had tea we had coffee, we had milk in abundance,” shared Shipe.

Aside from the food, residents also got the chance to get COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

Shipe said she is planning to host another dinner for the residents for Christmas.

If you would like to volunteer, you are asked to contact Voice of the Voiceless at (865) 617-8353.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.