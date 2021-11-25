Advertisement

Knoxville community members help Five Point residents celebrate Thanksgiving

Some shared concerns about not having an annual Thanksgiving dinner, due to the temporary closure of the community room.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thanksgiving dinner was in jeopardy for residents of the Five Point housing community in Knoxville, but thanks to a group of volunteers, the meal came a day early.

Volunteers helped to hand out hot Thanksgiving meals to members of the community.

The community room where gatherings are typically held has been closed for months.

Scott Bird, the Vice President of Moxley Carmichael, said the room has been closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Nonetheless, Vivian Shipe said it was important to feed and fellowship with those living there.

”90 residents got a hot Thanksgiving meal, hot turkey and dressing. We had rolls, we had muffins, we had Ham n Goodies lemon cookies. We had tea we had coffee, we had milk in abundance,” shared Shipe.

Aside from the food, residents also got the chance to get COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

Shipe said she is planning to host another dinner for the residents for Christmas.

If you would like to volunteer, you are asked to contact Voice of the Voiceless at (865) 617-8353.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Doty Jr.
“I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza” | Worker recalls moments after man pulls rifle on employees
Pigeon Forge Police Department
One charged in fatal shooting in Pigeon Forge
James Waller, 23, Carl Hunter, 23, and Cryslynne Wyrick, 24
Three arrested after 50-minute car chase in stolen vehicle, report says
Meharry Medical College
Historically Black Tennessee college gives students Thanksgiving $10K
Fraternity Row at the University of Tennessee
University of Tenn. fraternity suspended for 5 years due to repeated hazing, alcohol violations

Latest News

Wilson Glyn Farm opens again on Friday
Family owned Christmas tree farm prepares to open in Gatlinburg
Man recreates century-old paining of Downtown Knoxville
A Snapshot of the past: Man recreates century-old painting of Downtown Knoxville
Ahead of Thanksgiving East Tennesseans share what they're thankful for.
Thankful for good health
For the Wilson family, it’s about creating a family oriented experience for people visiting...
Family owned Christmas tree farm prepares to open in Gatlinburg
A five-foot version of “Busy Spots in Knoxville” will go up for a silent auction to help...
A Snapshot of the past: Man recreates century-old painting of Downtown Knoxville