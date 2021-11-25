Knoxville man, 86, with dementia found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced that William Rodgers was found safe in North Carolina.

The 86-year-old man was last seen around noon on Tuesday off of Thorngrove Pike, officials said. His truck, a silver 2015 Chevy Silverado with tag 055KDZ, was later seen at the Parkside Drive Walmart.

#MissingPerson William Rodgers, 86, suffers from dementia and was last seen near the Walmart on Parkside in Knoxville. https://t.co/IERYCSWc5A pic.twitter.com/7g9f63moTL — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) November 24, 2021

