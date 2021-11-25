Advertisement

Knoxville man, 86, with dementia found

An 86-year-old Knoxville man with dementia went missing around noon on Tuesday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced that William Rodgers was found safe in North Carolina.

The 86-year-old man was last seen around noon on Tuesday off of Thorngrove Pike, officials said. His truck, a silver 2015 Chevy Silverado with tag 055KDZ, was later seen at the Parkside Drive Walmart.

