Knoxville man, 86, with dementia found
An 86-year-old Knoxville man with dementia went missing around noon on Tuesday.
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced that William Rodgers was found safe in North Carolina.
The 86-year-old man was last seen around noon on Tuesday off of Thorngrove Pike, officials said. His truck, a silver 2015 Chevy Silverado with tag 055KDZ, was later seen at the Parkside Drive Walmart.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.