Latest grab-and-run theft hits Southern California Nordstrom

Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are hunting for thieves who rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store Wednesday night and ran off with pricey goods.

It’s the latest in a string of organized retail thefts that have hit high-end stores.

Police say five people entered the open Nordstrom shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

They sprayed the security guard with a chemical and fled with expensive purses, police said.

On Monday, about 20 people smashed their way into another Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of goods.

Similar grab-and-run thefts have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.

