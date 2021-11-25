Local kennel feeds over forty dogs Thanksgiving dinner
Over forty dogs were fed.
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local Powell kennel, Birchwood Kennels, provided a free dog-approved Thanksgiving meal to all the furry friends left in their care Thursday.
A spokesperson from the kennel said each dog received white turkey meat, mashed sweet potatoes, low-fat cottage cheese, homemade pumpkin cookies and green beans for the special day.
The hearty meal was served to over 40 dogs.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.