Local kennel feeds over forty dogs Thanksgiving dinner

Over forty dogs were fed.
Dog approved Thanksgiving meal
Dog approved Thanksgiving meal(Birchwood Kennels)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local Powell kennel, Birchwood Kennels, provided a free dog-approved Thanksgiving meal to all the furry friends left in their care Thursday.

A spokesperson from the kennel said each dog received white turkey meat, mashed sweet potatoes, low-fat cottage cheese, homemade pumpkin cookies and green beans for the special day.

The hearty meal was served to over 40 dogs.

