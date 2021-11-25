Advertisement

Ornaments welcomed for Blount Co. Memorial Christmas Tree

The display event will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree to remember those who have lost their lives to an overdose will be displayed in Blount Co. Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the public was welcomed and encouraged to bring ornaments to the tree to remember a loved one.

The display event will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. It will be held at the Blount Co. Justice Center, located at 948 Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804.

On Nov. 19, it was announced that an estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials said is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply.

Experts believe the top drivers of overdose deaths are the growing prevalence of deadly fentanyl in the illicit drug supply and the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many drug users socially isolated and unable to get treatment or other support.

