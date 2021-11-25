Clinton police looking for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clinton Police said they are looking for a man connected to a hit-and-run death from Nov. 20.

Investigators said 50-year-old Dannon Ray Cole of Clinton is a person of interest. They have asked the public’s assistance for information on where he may be.

Jordan Pitts was killed on Nov. 20 when a driver hit him on his motorized scooter and then drove off.

When the 39-year-old was on his way to work at Hardee’s, an unknown driver hit him. His family said he was stuck under the car for several hundred feet.

In a Facebook post late Wednesday, Clinton Police said they found the car they believe was used in connection with his death and are now looking for the driver.

If you know anything about Cole or the deadly hit-and-run, police ask that you call the department at (865) 259-1209 or message them through Facebook.

