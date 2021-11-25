Two police pursuits lead to arrests Thanksgiving morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriffs said that two different police chases led to arrests early Thanksgiving morning.

According to a post, just after midnight on Nov. 25, deputies arrested Daniel R. Meeker, of Maryville.

Deputies said they tried to stop his SUV for a traffic violation, but Meeker refused and instead drove into a neighborhood off Martel Road.

According to the post, Meeker then stopped his car, got out and ran from deputies. He then allegedly found a house and went inside to the second level. Deputies arrested him and later learned he was also wanted in Knox County for burglary and the Tennessee Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

Shortly after that, LCSO deputies said authorities from Monroe County were chasing a drunk driver into Loudon County.

According to the same post, Loudon County officials followed the car until it ran off Sunnyside Road, rolled several times, and hit a tree.

The man was taken into custody at the Monroe County Jail, and LCSO deputies are investigating the crash.

