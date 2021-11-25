Advertisement

Two police pursuits lead to arrests Thanksgiving morning

Loudon deputies said they arrested two suspects after two different car chases early Thursday
Daniel Meeker (left) was arrested early Thursday. Shortly after, a different man was arrested for drunk driving after flipping his car several times (right)(Loudon County Sheriff's Office)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriffs said that two different police chases led to arrests early Thanksgiving morning.

According to a post, just after midnight on Nov. 25, deputies arrested Daniel R. Meeker, of Maryville.

Deputies said they tried to stop his SUV for a traffic violation, but Meeker refused and instead drove into a neighborhood off Martel Road.

According to the post, Meeker then stopped his car, got out and ran from deputies. He then allegedly found a house and went inside to the second level. Deputies arrested him and later learned he was also wanted in Knox County for burglary and the Tennessee Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

Shortly after that, LCSO deputies said authorities from Monroe County were chasing a drunk driver into Loudon County.

According to the same post, Loudon County officials followed the car until it ran off Sunnyside Road, rolled several times, and hit a tree.

The man was taken into custody at the Monroe County Jail, and LCSO deputies are investigating the crash.

