Rain continues overnight with more sunshine Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain continues overnight as a cold front arrives. Spotty flurries are possible early Friday morning with cold air filtering in behind the cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain continues late evening to early overnight with the peak coverage in rain, 80%. It becomes more scattered, with spotty flurries flying on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, then ongoing spotty mountain snow through Friday morning. We’ll start the day around 34 degrees.

Friday those mostly sunny skies return with cold temperatures! Highs will only top out around 45 degrees and then drop back into the 20s Friday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is more mild in the afternoon at 54 degrees. If you’re headed to the Vols game, with Vanderbilt in town, it will cool down quickly. Since the game starts right after we hit that high, your I’m All Vol forecast actually dips into the shade at Neyland for most at the start, and temperatures cool to the mid-40s by the end of the game. You’ll want the warm layers as the game progresses!

Saturday at 3:45 PM (WVLT)

Sunday is a little cooler at 51, but only because we’ll catch some extra clouds from a system dropping in from the north. The mountains could see a stray snow shower late Sunday into Monday morning, but it’s mostly clouds and cooler air with this system for us.

The new week features dry weather with below-average temperatures for much of the week.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Thursday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.