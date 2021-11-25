Thanksgiving rain coverage increases as the day goes on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The coverage of our area in rain increases gradually today. We’re still on track for showers to evening rain, then overnight flurries to mountain snow. Cold air sinks in for Friday!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is colder east, with the Valley to foothills starting out around 32 degrees. Scattered clouds are flowing through at times, but warmer air ahead of today’s rain leaves the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line more mild to start the day, closer to 40 degrees.

Rain coverage gradually increases today. Spotty rain reaches the Plateau midday, then a couple of showers are possible early afternoon in the Valley. Then scattered showers, 40% mid-afternoon, to a 60% coverage by sunset. We’ll top out around 59 degrees ahead of the rain in Knoxville, with winds gusting to at least 20 mph at times.

Late evening to early overnight comes with the peak coverage in rain, 80%. It becomes more scattered, with spotty flurries flying on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, then ongoing spotty mountain snow through Friday morning. We’ll start the day around 34 degrees.

Rainfall potential (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny, but COLDER! We’ll only top out around 45 degrees, with a chilly breeze. Then back to 20s again Friday night.

Saturday is more mild in the afternoon at 54 degrees. If you’re headed to the Vols game, with Vanderbilt in town, it will cooling down quickly. Since the game starts right after we hit that high, your I’m All Vol forecast actually dips into the shade at Neyland for most at the start, and temperatures cool to the mid 40s by the end of the game. You’ll want the warm layers as the game progresses!

Saturday at 3:45 PM (WVLT)

Sunday is a little cooler at 51, but only because we’ll catch some extra clouds from a system dropping in from the north. The mountains could see a stray snow shower late Sunday into Monday morning, but it’s mostly clouds and cooler air with this system for us.

8-day planner (WVLT)

